Dozens of young people are getting work experience as well as some financial literacy education this summer in Wilmington.
The city's Youth Career Development Program is able to employ up to 275 young people in several professions as well as internships. Bank of America, which presented the program with a $100,000 grant, is also making its employees available to young people to teach them basic concepts about budgeting, credit, investing and more. (Better Money Habits)
“The continued financial commitment over the past seven years and financial literacy programming from Bank of America has been impactful for the program and our teens,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said “We appreciate Bank of America’s generosity and continued support of the future of the City of Wilmington and our residents.”
“The City of Wilmington’s Youth Career Development program is a long-term commitment to invest in our future workforce and create opportunities to help youth thrive,” Bank of America Delaware President Chip Rossi added. “The city is advancing racial equality and economic opportunity in our community and having a tremendous positive impact on the next generation.”