It wasn't a convention hall, but the Brandywine High School Library where Joe Biden officially learned he is the 2020 Democratic Party nominee for President of the United States.
Biden was in the library, surrounded by his grandchildren, ahead of a speech given by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in the classroom she used to educate students at the North Wilmington school.
Biden spent time talking about the struggles of remote learning during the pandemic, then turned her attention to her husband.
"I fell in love with a man, and two little boys, standing in the wreckage of unthinkable loss. Mourning a wife and mother, a daughter and sister. I never imagined myself at at the age of 26, I would be asking myself 'how do you make a broken family whole?"
Jill Biden said Joe's tenacity came to the forefront in the days after Beau Biden's death.
"I watched Joe shave and put on his suit. I saw him steel himself in the mirror, take a breath, put his shoulders back, and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work, that's just who he is."
Jill said who he is has a purpose.
"Joe's purpose has always driven him forward. His strength of will is unstoppable, and his faith is unshakable. It's not in politicians or political parties, or even in himself, it's in the providence of God. His faith is in you, in us.
"He will do for your family what he did for ours. Bring us together and make us whole. Carry us forward in our time of need. Keep the promise of America, for all of us."
After Jill's speech, Joe entered her former classroom, embraced his wife, and then said the country saw first-hand what he's known.
"You can see why she's the love of my life, and the rock of our family. She never gives herself much credit. The truth is, she's the strongest person I know, she has a backbone like a ramrod, she loves fiercely, cares deeply, nothing stops her when she sets her mind to getting something right."
Before Jill Biden's speech, the Democratic National Committee went through the unique practice of having each of the 58 states and territories cast their ballots in a series of short videos highlighting each area.
First he had to be nominated, and her one minute that was available, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester talked about what historians will remember about 2020, and Biden's role going forward.
"They're learning about our pain, our grief, our worry. But they're also learning about a man named Joe Biden. About how he restored decency to our government, and integrity to our democracy."
The states and territories then went alphabetically, with a somewhat awkward moment where Senator Tom Carper had to say "Delaware passes" from their perch outside the Biden Train Station in Wilmington.
Eventually it cycled back to Wilmington, where Carper and Governor John Carney officially put the final touches on Biden's victory over Senator Bernie Sanders.
Carney then pointed out the Biden's connections to families is a key to the man.
"That's always been his North Star, delivering for families like his own: working people who struggle and sacrifice to build a better life. Nobody has ever had to wonder who Joe Biden is in it for."
Carper called him the right man for the job.
"Our nation faces daunting challenges, but I've known Joe Biden for 40 years, and there's nobody I trust more to lead our party, unite our country, and restore our standing in the world."
Joe Biden's vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will speak Wednesday night, and then Biden will officially make his acceptance speech on Thursday night to wrap up the virtual convention.