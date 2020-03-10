Democratic presidential primary polls in six states are set to start closing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. This space will be updating with the latest primary results throughout the night.

SUPER TUESDAY II Idaho Michigan Mississippi Missouri North Dakota Washington Joe Biden X X X X virtual tie Bernie Sanders - - - - X -

Mississippi was called early on Tuesday evening as Biden took a lead there, followed by Mississippi, Michigan, and Idaho.

For the states holding primary voting Tuesday evening, Michigan officials announced they didn't anticipate final official results prior to Wednesday. However, fairly soon to the close of polling in that state, CNN projected Biden claimed Michigan by drawing support from groups from which Sanders had previously drawn support, including black voters, older voters, and moderates.

That loss, in particular, was a blow to Sanders, who won the state in 2016 while campaigning across from Hillary Clinton. Its 125 delegates are not insignificant either.

On the heels of taking the first three states of the evening, Andrew Yang announced on CNN he'd be backing the former vice president, becoming yet another former candidate to throw his support behind Biden.

"I always said I was going to support the nominee...I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden," declared Yang. "The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee."

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both canceled rallies in Cleveland Tuesday night over coronavirus concerns. Instead, Biden delivered remarks in Philadelphia, where his campaign headquarters are located. He made those remarks to the press and a small gathering of supporters around 10:45 p.m.

"[The coronavirus response] is a matter of presidential leadership," said Biden. "Tonight, I want to speak to you from Philadelphia, where we announced our campaign from the front end. To all those who've been knocked down, to all those who've been counted out, this is your campaign...although there's a way to go, it looks like we're going to have a good night.

"As I said form the beginning, this election is one that has character on the ballot... it's more than a comeback of our campaign. It's a comeback for the soul of this nation...there's a place in this campaign for each of you."

Biden, while calling for unity among the party and for blue collar Americans and Republicans tired of Trump's behavior to all get behind him, said the United States needed to rebuild the middle class and bring everyone along. He thanked Sanders and his supporters for their own passion while campaigning, saying they shared a common goal.

Article continues below advertisement

"Together, we're going to defeat Donald Trump." he said. "Tonight, we are a step closer to restoring dignity, decency, and honor to the White House...we need presidential leadership that's honest...truthful."

For his part, Sanders, following the evident loss of the first three called states, announced he wouldn't be making any statements Tuesday night. The Democratic National Committee announced earlier in the evening it would host a presidential debate between Biden and Sanders, scheduled for this weekend, with no audience, over coronavirus concerns. The only word from Sanders's campaign regarding future plans was: "He'll debate."

“This was his path. Tonight was his path,” one top adviser said. “It didn’t happen.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and Sanders supporter, called Tuesday's results "tough" during an Instagram livestream.

“There’s no sugar-coating it — tonight’s a tough night. Tonight’s a tough night for the movement overall.”

Before a second round of Super Tuesday primaries, Biden held 635 pledged delegates, while Sanders trailed slightly with 558 pledged delegates. On the line Tuesday night, the following states had the following number of delegates to distribute:

Idaho: 20

Michigan: 125

Mississippi: 36

Missouri: 68

North Dakota: 14

Washington: 89

Exit polling in Washington state showed, above all else, Democratic voters were most concerned with finding the right candidate to beat President Donald Trump in the general election this November, and less about who agrees with their opinion on issues--though, with all the international focus on coronavirus, polling also showed early primary voters trusted Biden over Sanders when facing a crisis.

Sanders didn't walk away completely empty-handed. He managed to pull out a win in North Dakota. Washington is being labeled a virtual tie as of early Wednesday morning.

---

Reporting from CNN, CBS, and NBCPhiladelphia contributed to this story.