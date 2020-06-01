Presidential hopeful Joe Biden vowed to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office, if elected.
Biden spoke to religious leaders inside Bethel AME church in his hometown of Wilmington on the day stay-at-home orders were lifted in the state, after months of holding virtual campaign events due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
His comments come after a violent weekend in Wilmington and in cities across the nation after peaceful protests turned into riots in response to the racially-charged police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Biden told the religious leaders that words matter. He asked them to recall President Donald Trump's words after racial unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
"He said, 'there were fine people on both sides.' No president's ever said that," he said. "Hate just hides, it doesn't go away...and when you have someone in power who breathes oxygen to the hate under the rocks, hate comes out from under the rocks. It matters what the president says...a president's words can take a nation to war during peace."
Biden also vowed to set up a police oversight commission, if elected.
He also criticized President Trump's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The band-aid has been ripped off by this pandemic and this president. Nobody can pretend--any longer--what this is all about."
He said minorities have disproportionately carried the coronavirus burden.
"It's been blacks, it's been Hispanics, it's been 4-5,000 of these kids who are 'illegal' young people who came across the border, the DACA students, they're the ones out there...making sure the grocery store's open, and they're catching the disease and dying...because they don't have the protective gear."
In response to the protests, over the weekend President Trump called for "law and order," saying on Twitter:
Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!
"Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!"
President Trump, also fired back at Biden on Twitter Monday, saying:
Sleepy Joe Biden's people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn't know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!
"Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!"