Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.
Biden, in a statement, said he's honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in him and Harris.
"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record numbers of Americans voted. Proving once again that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."
America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.
Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.
Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.
Kamala Harris will be the United States’ next vice president, CNN projects.
Kamala Harris, who will be the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, and first woman to hold that office, reacted on Twitter to their projected win.
This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started.
"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it," Harris tweeted alongside a video.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she added.
Harris, who has represented California in the Senate since 2017, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and she grew up attending a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.
We did it, @JoeBiden.
She was the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.
Delaware reacts
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who served as co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, said she's proud of the Biden campaign.
“Our collective patience has paid off, and Delaware’s own Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States," she said. "Joe, Kamala, and the entire team ran this campaign the way they will run the country - with steadiness, consistency, and responsibility, appealing to Americans from Harlem to the heartland. Through our most sacred democratic process, Joe and Kamala earned a historic margin of the popular vote and a sound victory of the electoral college. Now, in the wake of what was an unquestionably difficult and divisive political season, it is time for Americans to heal and reunite. As Joe has always said, while he ran as a proud Democrat, he will govern as an American president."
Attorney General Kathy Jennings called this election, with a record turnout during a pandemic, unlike any other in our lifetimes:
"In America, the people — not the courts, not politicians, not the media — choose our leaders, and the people have clearly spoken.
While some votes are still being counted, several outlets have determined that Joe Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania is insurmountable and that he will be the next President of the United States. I’m delighted for Joe; I’m happier for America. Joe Biden will be a president guided by justice and fairness for all; who governs in the interests of his entire country, not the wealthiest few; and who is dedicated to healing a suffering nation.
After an orderly and civil voting process, the task now before us is to once again effectuate the peaceful transfer of power that has been a hallmark of our democracy for centuries. Then, together, we all need to get to work."