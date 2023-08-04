He achieved the 25-year Lifetime Membership threshold in 1973, and in June of this year was bestowed the honor of Fire Police Emeritus in recognition of 75 years service to Talleyville Fire Company.
The man known as Joe V, Joseph W. Vattilana, died this week. He was 95 years old.
Vattilana, an Army veteran, worked for the state highway department, the precursor of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), where he was a safety engineer.
Talleyville Fire Company President Jeff Miller said Vattilana used that knowledge in becoming a fire police officer in 1980.
"He incorporated that talent into the Delaware State Fire Police and was integral in the safety programs that our Delaware State Fire Police use today," said Miller.
Vattilana remained active well into his 90s.
"He had been retired for decades and committed his life to ensure the safety of the citizens of the county, and throughout the whole state, and involved himself in programs to try to make the roads safer," said Miller.
"He was out there in his 90s responding to calls in all types of weather and still out there providing that protection that's so greatly needed for our first responders."
His connection to the fire service, and Talleyville Fire Company in particular, was so strong that he had a monument commissioned in Italy that now stands outside Station 25 on Concord Pike, dedicated to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"He directed this monument to recognize every firefighter throughout the state of Delaware that had been killed in the line of duty," said Miller.
Miller was a junior firefighter when he first met Vattilana, whose reputation preceded him.
"Joe V at the time when I joined he had this white station wagon with the blue lights on it, it was a big Chevy station wagon" said Miller, "and his license plate on the front of it, State of Delaware white tag with blue lettering that simply stated Joe V. That's all it needed to say."
Funeral arrangements are pending.