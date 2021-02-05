New Castle County Police are investigating after a jogger was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Claymont.
Police were called to Glenrock Drive and Miles Road in the Radnor Green community, where they said a 39-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at 6 p.m. on February 4, 2021.
Police said the man suffered serious injuries to his upper body and was hospitalized.
Police said the offending vehicle was traveling on Glenrock, away from Harvey Road, when the victim was struck. No vehicle description was provided.
Anyone with information/ video pertaining to this investigation, is asked to contact Det. Andrew Blithe at 302.395.8048 or by e-mail at Andrew.Blithe@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or via messenger on Facebook.