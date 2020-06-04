The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) has voted to ax pay raises for all state employees in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, due to impacts on revenue created by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the governor had initially, in January proposed a third-year of 2 percent pay raises for state employees. Thursday, the Joint Finance Committee voted to ax that raise along with step increases for educators and other raises agreed upon in union contracts. Both moves would save just over $55 million.
The Office of Management and Budget noted its had conversations with all union leaders prior to JFC's vote.
If revenue surpluses were to exist, triggers would be put in place to allow those contractually agreed-upon increases to occur; the pay raise for state employees, however, would not become a reality.
Both votes Thursday were unanimous as the committee sees a greatly pared down budget request with a $450 million budget deficit looming.