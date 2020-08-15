A joint project involving two non-profit groups is helping first responders and the restaurants that serve them.
The project began earlier this year, said April Pagliasotti with Heroes and Restaurants.
"It was started as a partnership between my employer, West Side Grows Together over on Union Street in Wilmington, and some private donors that approached us in April, actually, wanting to help support struggling restaurants in our area," said Pagliasotti.
The group helps out by paying for and delivering meals to essential workplaces, and has teamed up with the Bharat Patel Charitable Trust to donate restaurant gift cards to first responders to help ease pandemic-related financial burdens.