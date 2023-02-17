JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest employers in Delaware, this week announced $1.7 million in donations to four organizations to support the area's workforce, especially in underserved communities.
"We are incredibly focused on creating a more equitable and inclusive economy for more residents across the region," Tom Horn, Delaware Market Leader, JPMorgan Chase said in a statement. "Building a skilled workforce and ensuring that all people, regardless of background, have access to the support they need is critical to these efforts."
"By supporting innovations and expanded offerings for our Early Childhood degree programming, they are not just helping toddlers and infants in some of their most important years of growth and development, they are catalyzing professional support for our childcare providers statewide," said Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen. "That means offering them degrees and certifications that allow them a career path for the future and give them the strongest backgrounds to serve these children to the best of their ability."
The recipients and the amounts they received are as follows:
• Delaware State University will receive $709,000 over three years to develop a new parttime, evening associate degree program in Early Childhood Education with a business development focus.
• Code Differently will receive $500,000 over two years in partnership with the Wilmington Housing Authority to launch IT careers for opportunity youth from underserved communities.
• L.E.E.P Inc. (L.E.E.P) will receive $410,000 over two years to support the expansion of L.E.E.P’s Pathway to Apprenticeship (P2A) program – the only DE Department of Labor certified construction pre-apprenticeship program designed specifically for unions that leads to direct entry into union construction trades.
• Zip Code Wilmington will receive $160,000 over two years to pilot a Zip Code Prep Program to address inequities within STEM education and the tech sector and create a bridge for more Black and Latino candidates to apply for and be accepted into Zip Code’s full-time 12-week training program.
In January the company announced a major modernization effort at its Wilmington and Stanton campuses, including a 700-space parking garage in the city.