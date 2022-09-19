A Chancery Court judge has ruled that the Department of Elections can continue to take applications for a potential mail-in-voting system for the General Election, but whether any votes will actually be cast that way during November's election remains in doubt.

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook announced a partial stay of his ruling last week that the new Mail-in-Voting system is unconstitutional under Delaware's statues, pushing the final decision to an expected October ruling by the Delaware Supreme Court, but saying without the partial stay, if it was overturned, the state might not have time to execute the system.

Delaware court strikes down new vote-by-mail law Delaware's new vote-by-mail system has been struck down by a Delaware's Chancery Court decis…

The Department of Elections cannot send out any mail-in-ballots until 30 days before November's election, which is Sunday, October 9, but had stopped processing any applications or processing potential ballots after Cook's ruling last week.

Cook said it would not harm the Plaintiffs suing the state, a group represented legally by GOP Chair M. Jane Brady and Attorney General candidate Julianne Murray, in the short-term.

The state argued that they plan to send letters to any voter who had applied for a mail-in-ballot, if the system becomes null, and they would need to find an alternate way to vote, either via traditional absentee balloting or in person.

In the ruling, Cook said the Plaintiffs argued taking applications "would undermine the election and undercut the faith of the public in the legal process... such a move sends a dangerous and confusing message to voters, and even risks disenfranchising them."

Cook responded, "I disagree. Delaware voters are, despite Plaintiffs' arguments, adults fully capable of holding more than one thought in their minds simultaneously. Here, I am confident that citizens will have little difficulty understanding that, although they may continue to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot, the availability of mail-in voting is the subject of litigation."

The Delaware Supreme Court is expected to hear oral aguments on October 5, just four days before the proposed 30-day window for mail-in-ballots to be sent out begins.