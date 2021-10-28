The Superior Court has denied State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' request to have her private criminal defense attorney paid for by the taxpayers.
McGuiness was indicted earlier this month on charges of felony witness intimidation, theft, and official misconduct.
McGuiness hired Steve Wood, a former state prosecutor, who's now a partner at McCarter & English LLP, a month before she was indicted. He petitioned the court to represent her in the case for $550 per hour in a cost he claimed should be paid for by the state. Wood cited a Delaware law that allows state employees facing charges tied to their public work to have a publicly funded attorney.
The attorney general's office argued, instead, that under the statute McGuiness was entitled to a public defender at a much lower cost of $100 per hour to conserve taxpayer funds.
President Judge Jan Jurden agreed, and in her denial, noted McGuiness would be appointed an attorney from the Office of Defense Services.
The Office of Defense Services represents elected officials and state employees when the Department of Justice has a conflict. In this case, the DOJ brought the indictment against McGuiness.
It's unclear whether McGuiness, who makes a salary of $112,000 per year, will pay out of her own pocket to have Wood represent her in the case.
Wood had no comment.