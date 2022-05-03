Delaware auditor Kathy McGuiness' attempts to have an act of intimidation, the fifth of five charges against her, dismissed by the courts was denied in a ruling issued by Judge William C. Carpenter this week.
On October 10, 2021, McGuiness was charged with conflict of interest, felony theft, structuring, official misconduct, and intimidation. On March 28, 2022, she was reindicted, but while there were no new charges brought, the allegations of structuring, misconduct, and intimidation against her were expanded upon.
Prosecutors have argued McGuiness surveilled communications of her subordinates, including monitoring their email, in an attempt to identify whistleblowers and witnesses, and discriminated against those who spoke up against her behavior.
McGuiness, for her part, argued she couldn't have been committing an act of intimidation because she wasn't engaging in prohibited conduct with the knowledge she was even the subject of an investigation.
The state argued that didn't matter, her actions only needed to be directed preemptively at someone she believed could potentially be a witness to her actions in the future.
"While the Court disagrees with the State's position on what is required to establish this offens3, it does believe the Indictment is sufficient to allow it to proceed to trial."
The entire decision is available for review here:
McGuiness has also argued the count of structuring be dropped, as well as the case in its entirety. A trial is currently set for the end of May.