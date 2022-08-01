A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a "perceived profanity."
The judge said in a ruling Monday that the lawsuit by Kari Lynn Overington of Milton raises a "significant constitutional issue" regarding freedom of expression.
Overington applied in December 2020 for a vanity license plate reading "FCANCER" and received it two months later.
In June 2021, she received a letter from the Division of Motor Vehicles telling her that the plate was being recalled because it "does not represent the division and the state in a positive manner."