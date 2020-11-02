A Maryland judge has rejected an insanity defense from a man who went on a two-state shooting spree three years ago.
A judge determined Radee Prince was criminally responsible for the mass shooting, where he shot five of his coworkers in the head in Edgewood, Maryland in 2017, according to WBAL-TV. Three of Prince's co-workers died.
A jury in Maryland convicted Prince of the killings at Advanced Granite Solutions warehouse last month. The judge's determination marked the second phase before Prince's sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.
After the workplace shooting, Prince drove to Wilmington to a used car dealership on Governor Printz Boulevard, where he shot owner Jason Baul in the face. Baul survived the shooting, but half of his face remains paralyzed.
Prince is serving a 40-year prison sentence in Delaware for attempted manslaughter.