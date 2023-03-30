The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has lost its case for an injunction against two gun safety measures that became law last year.
The organization went to court not long after the state enacted a ban on what are termed "assault weapons" and limits on the size of magazines. The opinion came this week from U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews, who ruled against a preliminary injunction that was sought by DSSA.
“This week’s heartbreaking massacre in Nashville, including the murder of three children, underscores what’s at stake here,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “The list of mass shooters using AR-15s and similar weapons to murder innocents, including children, continues to grow. Gun violence has now surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for children in this country. And yet the gun lobby fights harder by the day to protect profits over people. No reasonable mind believes that this is what the Founders intended. I’m grateful to the Court for its ruling and its thoughtful analysis of the facts, and to our litigation team for their tireless, excellent work. We will continue to argue for common sense, and the safety of our kids, for as long as it takes.”
Pledging an appeal, the DSSA shared this on Facebook regarding Judge Andrews' opinion:
"He goes on for pages incorrectly denying our Constitutional rights and ignoring Bruen's test for constitutionality. He even so boldly stated that he disagreed that it was improper for him to consider an interest-balancing, means-end analysis, as directed by the Supreme Court and states that "this court finds that it may consider the public safety concerns of today" - once again restricting your Constitutional rights. A right delayed is a right denied."