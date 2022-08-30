A New Castle County Superior Court judge has upheld two of three guilty verdicts against Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, as members of her party renew calls for her dismissal from office.
Judge William Carpenter upheld guilty verdicts of conflict of interest and official misconduct, but reversed the structuring conviction.
In a Memorandum Opinion, Carpenter upheld the conflict of interest ruling saying McGuiness' daughter received payments as a casual/seasonal employee even after going back to school in Charleston, South Carolina.
"Defendant's poor judgment allowed a close relative to receive a greater financial benefit than others similarly situated and there can be no other reasonable conclusion based upon facts presented during the trial."
The appeal of Official Misconduct was also rejected, arguing that McGuiness hired her daughter and Christine Gross of My Campaign Group (MyCG) to increase the social media presence of the Auditor's office, which would benefit McGuiness.
"There was evidence to suggest that the Defendant clearly wanted to emphasize her position as the State Auditor and it was her name and not the office that would be prominent in all communications that were made public."
Carpenter said it was up to the jury to determine whether that conduct was justified, and there was enough of a reasonable basis to uphold their determination.
The structuring conviction in how MyCG was paid to avoid violating a $5,000 review threshold of the State Procurement Code was overturned.
"It appears that Defendant questioned her accounting staff about various ways to pay the McCG invoices that would comply with relevant accounting principles and relied on her staff to confirm that such processes could be done. Unfortunately, her Chief of Staff was inexperienced and while perhaps politically savvy, lacked any degree of reasonable sophistication as to the inner workings of the State's accounting procedure. Without the appropriate staff familiar with the accounting process, the situation here was simply a comedy of errors and not criminal conduct."
A sentencing date for the two remaining convictions was not announced.
Democrats from both chambers of the Delaware legislature renewed their calls for Governor John Carney to remove McGuiness, now that the appeal was heard.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman issued the following statement:
“As leaders of the Delaware Senate, we called on Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign when she was first indicted on multiple criminal charges in late 2021. We again called on her to resign when she was found guilty of those crimes by a jury of her peers.
After she repeatedly refused to put the public’s interests ahead of her own, we held a special session where the Senate voted to call on Governor John Carney and our colleagues in the House to begin removal proceedings, a Constitutional power granted to the General Assembly that was dismissed as political theater.
Delawareans have had enough.
Now that she has been tried and convicted of multiple crimes and her request for a new trial has been denied, Kathy McGuiness owes it to the people of Delaware to do what is right and step down before she is forced out of the elected office that the Attorney General, a jury and a Superior Court judge all agree she used to violate the public’s trust.”
House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and House Majority Whip Larry Mitchell also gave their opinions:
“The state Auditor, elected by the people of Delaware to serve in the public trust, was found guilty by a jury of her peers of criminal acts in her official capacity, and today a judge has rendered the final verdict.
“When these criminal allegations, now proven in a court of law, were brought forth, we joined those who called for her to step down. Today, we reiterate our call for her resignation.
“If she refuses to do so, the Governor is required to remove her from office at the time of sentencing in accordance with the Delaware Constitution.
“The people of Delaware deserve better.”
Notably absent with a response was McGuiness' longtime friend Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf, who had declared earlier attempts to remove McGuiness "political theater."
A House Democratic Caucus spokesman said Schwartzkopf would not be made available "due to a family emergency."
McGuiness is two weeks away from her State Auditory primary against Lydia York, who received the Democratic endorsement last month in a rare move against an incumbent.
Delaware's Primary Day is September 13.