Two separate July 4th shootings in Wilmington have left one man dead and another man and a teenage boy hospitalized.
A 35-year-old man died of his injuries at a hospital after he was shot at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Clayton Street in the city's Hilltop section, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was wounded, at last check, was in stable condition, according to police.
About three hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 29th and Washington Streets, and is in stable condition.
Police aren't releasing any more details for now; they're asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Steven Bender at 302.576.3621.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.