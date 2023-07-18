Edward Stewart.jpg

A Bridgeville man suspected of allegedly shooting a 36 year old woman during an altercation on Beach Highway in Greenwood has been arrested.

After nearly a month of being on the run, 33 year old Edward Stewart was arrested by Delaware State Police in Seaford on Monday morning during a traffic stop.

According to police, Stewart is connected to the shooting of the woman while 2 children were present, which has only added to his charges.

The incident was described as a "domestic related shooting."

Stewart is currently committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,000 cash bond and is charged with 6 separate felonies:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Assault Second Degree (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)- 3 counts
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)- 2 counts

