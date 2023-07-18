A Bridgeville man suspected of allegedly shooting a 36 year old woman during an altercation on Beach Highway in Greenwood has been arrested.
After nearly a month of being on the run, 33 year old Edward Stewart was arrested by Delaware State Police in Seaford on Monday morning during a traffic stop.
According to police, Stewart is connected to the shooting of the woman while 2 children were present, which has only added to his charges.
The incident was described as a "domestic related shooting."
Stewart is currently committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,000 cash bond and is charged with 6 separate felonies:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)- 3 counts
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)- 2 counts