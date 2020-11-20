City of Wilmington employees will receive Juneteenth as a paid holiday beginning in 2021.
City Council voted unanimously to add June 19th, which is known as both Juneteenth and Freedom Day, to the roster of paid city holidays. An ordinance to remove of of the city's two floating holidays was tabled, so it is possible Juneteenth may ultimately replace one of those two days.
Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery on June 19, 1865, the day that word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached some slaves.
The holiday only affects non-union workers, the city will have to work with its union employees to mirror the policy.
City of Wilmington employees get the following paid holidays:
- New Year's Day
- Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday
- President's Day
- Good Friday
- Memorial Day
- Juneteenth/Freedom Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving
- Day after Thanksgiving
- Christmas
- 2 Floating Holidays