"Getting period supplies into the hands of anyone who needs them."
And that's been mission critical for the Junior League of Wilmington's Community Impact Committee these past two years. Their work centers around period poverty, but also around ensuring accessibility to period products for all.
"We'd love to see pads and tampons in all bathrooms because there are those situations where you're traveling. Let's say you're in an airport and you get your period or you're at a convention center and you get your period, everybody needs to have affordable access to those supplies," said Megan Cavanaugh, co-chair of the committee.
With the need in Wilmington strong, as part of Period Poverty Awareness Week, they hosted a period product donation drive at The Warehouse in Wilmington on Monday, May 24, 2021. They received a total of 4,814 donated period products that will be distributed to the community.
"We have partnerships with certain community organizations; we also just randomly reach out to organizations and say: 'do you need period supplies?' And then the word is getting out--so some of those organizations are reaching out to us and saying 'hey, we're having this community event, would you be willing to donate a certain amount of period packs?' Or we'll go to community events and ask to go to a table and bring period packs with us," explained Cavanaugh.
U by Kotex is matching donations up to a certain point and has been a strong partner in this fight.
"They are the contributor to the huge donation that was provided to us in October; it was somewhere around 60,000 pads and 50,000 liners. It was a huge five pallet donation," she said.
Since August of 2020, the committee has received donations of nearly 74,000 period products that have helped thousands gain access to these vital hygiene products. The products were distributed through 14 organizations, including The Warehouse, Restoration Now, Serviam Girls Academy, Mother Mary of Hope House, St. Stephens Food Pantry, the YMCA, the YWCA, the Sunday Breakfast Mission, and the Route 9 Library.
The Community Impact Committee also lobbied for passage of House Bill 20, which will ensure pads and tampons will be available in 50% of public school bathrooms in grades 6-12.
"...which is a huge step forward. I think the next step is trying to get them into all bathrooms, but baby steps, small achievements; we're very excited for what we have accomplished," said Cavanaugh.
But she stressed the importance of ensuring these products are in school bathrooms.
"There are teens out there that are missing classes, or missing school entirely, or they're missing activities because they don't have access to period supplies, and when they don't have access to period supplies, it can bring down their self-esteem, their confidence in themselves, and it can really affect how they grow...and [it can] affect their education as well because they're not getting to school. So just something as simple as having access and knowing that they can walk into their bathrooms and have it readily there for them, it's one less thing for them to have to worry about. It also means that...everything will remain sanitary. They won't be using products that could have harmful effects to them," she said.
To donate period products, check out the Junior League of Wilmington's Amazon Wish List