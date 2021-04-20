The jury has returned a verdict in former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd: Guilty.
The jury of five men and seven women deliberated for four hours Monday afternoon and resumed deliberating Tuesday morning, according to the court. They are being sequestered from the public during deliberations.
Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
- [GUILTY] The second-degree unintentional murder charge alleges Chauvin caused Floyd's death "without intent" while committing or attempting to commit felony third-degree assault. In turn, third-degree assault is defined as the intentional infliction of substantial bodily harm.
- [GUILTY] The third-degree murder charge alleges Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
- [GUILTY] The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm."
Floyd's death, caught on cellphone video, sparked national outrage and a summer of civil rights movements against police brutality, particularly against Black men, and led to the growth of Black Lives Matter as not just a national, but international message with support found around the world.
Chauvin was handcuffed and removed from the courtroom. Court was adjourned.