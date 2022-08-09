FILE - This photo was provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. A judge on Thursday, June, 30, 2022, set Aug. 9, 2022, for a second trial for Croft and Adam Dean Fox - charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for the pair. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)