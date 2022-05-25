Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday morning in the criminal corruption trial for Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness.
McGuiness, a Democrat, was charged on October 10, 2021 with conflict of interest, felony theft, structuring, official misconduct, and intimidation. On March 28, 2022, she was reindicted, but while there were no new charges brought, the allegations of structuring, misconduct, and intimidation against her were expanded upon.
She has denied any wrongdoing.
Delaware Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. made several pre-trial motion rulings, but declined to dismiss the charges against McGuiness.
Among Carpenter's rulings, he prohibited prosecutors from using material from three laptops that were seized during a search of McGuiness’ office in September 2021. In that ruling, Carpenter chastised prosecutors for failing to turn over information to the defense in a timely manner - saying the prohibition of the information from the seized computers was an appropriate sanction for prosecutors’ failure to provide information contained on laptops to the defense until April 6, more than six months after search.
McGuiness' defense attempted to have an act of intimidation, the fifth of five charges against her, dismissed, which Carpenter denied.
Prosecutors have argued McGuiness surveilled communications of her subordinates, including monitoring their email, in an attempt to identify whistleblowers and witnesses, and discriminated against those who spoke up against her behavior.
McGuiness, for her part, argued she couldn't have been committing an act of intimidation because she wasn't engaging in prohibited conduct with the knowledge she was even the subject of an investigation.
The charges against McGuiness include allegations that she hired her daughter as a temporary employee in May 2020, even though other temporary employees had left because of the lack of available work amid the coronavirus pandemic. McGuiness is also accused of orchestrating a no-bid “communications services” contract for a company she had used as a campaign consultant when running for lieutenant governor in 2016, then deliberately keeping contract payment under the $5,000 to avoid having to get approval from the Division of Accounting.
Authorities also allege that when employees in her office became aware of McGuiness’ misconduct, she responded by trying to intimidate the whistleblowers, including monitoring their email accounts.
The trial at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington is scheduled to start May 31.