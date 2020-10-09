The New Castle County Courthouse is usually a bustling building with dozens of trials happening at once. But when jury trials resume later this month for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll start with just one.
"Just to make sure we've gotten this process down, we got it right," said courts spokesman Sean O'Sullivan.
Potential jurors will also notice a host of other changes that are aimed at making their experience safe and comfortable.
As visitors walk through the doors of the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, their temperatures will be taken via a thermal scanner without them even knowing it.
From there, they'll head to a socially distanced space, that went from 200 to 60 spaced out chairs, where the process of jury selection will unfold with a judge Zooming into the room.
If chosen for the first jury trial to occur since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered courtrooms across the country, they'll head in to socially distanced courtrooms. Jurors must wear masks, and additionally, plastic shields will be permitted to be worn.
The brand new courtroom, 7E, that will officially open in a few weeks is double the size of the average courtroom and features enhanced safety guards made necessary by the pandemic,
"This floor and this courtroom were already under construction when the pandemic hit; however, since it was still under construction, we made some modifications to this room, specifically because of the pandemic. In particular, the size of the jury box was significantly increased so we could fit more space in-between the jurors," he said. "We have plexiglass shielding installed in the jury box...that was done specifically with COVID in mind."
Plexiglass will also be installed on council tables and on the bench as well. Seating for courtroom attendees will be marked with circles to represent where you can sit while safely socially distancing. Jurors will also deliberate in courtrooms instead of smaller, jury deliberation spaces.
The courtroom will be shared by the Superior Court and the Court of Chancery.
"Some of the larger Court of Chancery cases, which when we have a large crowd, it's always difficult to accommodate, can fit in here, easily. A lot of big trials coming up are likely to be held in this courtroom."
The courtroom is equipped with cameras mounted from the ceiling.
"When we have overflow seating for a trial, those will be able to be piped in from adjacent courtroom, and I think the goal, ultimately, the goal is if we continue to use Zoom for remote trials, they can be incorporated into that," he said.
The new courtroom also has some historic architectural features.
"The wood work on the bench in front of the jury box and by the gates--this is the original woodwork from the old Herrmann courthouse that dates to the early 1900s, so it's more than 100 years old. When the Delaware courts left the Herrmann courthouse in 2002, they rescued these architectural features in the hopes that some day they could be reused, and today's that day."
The Justice of the Peace Court 20 will also be vacating their space in Wilmington Police headquarters, instead, operating inside a brand new courtroom on the seventh floor that's a lot larger than the space they had in the past.
Jurors will return to the courthouse on October 20, 2020, and after the first trial is complete, as many as three trials will be held at a time in some of the other larger courtrooms like 8B an 4B. For now, trials will only be held for defendants who aren't in Department of Correction Custody.
"Because there's a whole layer of complications once you start bringing in prisoners," said O'Sullivan.
"We have had a backlog because of the pandemic because we have not been able to move forward with trial. We have been moving trials forward with everything except the trial--pretrial hearings, plea agreements, sentencings--and many other matters we're able to handle by video. But the trials we do have a backlog we need to clear out, so it's good to get this up and running again."