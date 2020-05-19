Delaware's Department of Correction is reporting the number of inmates showing symptoms of COVID-19 has dropped to nine, all at James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.
Twenty-two of Delaware's 23 current COVID-19 cases in the inmate population are at Vaughn, with the other being an asymptomatic case at Howard R. Young in Wilmington.
Vaughn has had a total 126 inmates test positive, with six deaths.
Ninety-eight are listed as having recovered, with the other 13 currently listed as asymptomatic offenders.
Those are included in a group of seven who recently tested positive, all from a medium security housing unit. All are currently at Vaughn's COVID-19 treatment center.
In addition, an asymptomatic correction officer from Young and a symptomatic from Vaughn have also tested positive.
Eighty-three correctional officers have tested positive in Delaware.