Thursday's weather event is largely done, but it's shaping up to be just a temporary respite, according to the Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"We've seen generally three to five inches of snow in New Castle County, and then it quickly tapers off down to mostly just rain in Sussex County. Most of the snow and snow showers are moving out. We could still see a few scattered snow showers or flurries [Thursday] afternoon--probably not much more than another coating though--and then this system will be gone," Powell said. "Then some much colder weather moves in over the next couple of days. We probably don't make it out of the 20s [Friday] or Saturday."
Temperatures are going to ensure whatever's on the ground is going to stick around for a while, and then the following few days are only going to add more to the mess.
"Anything that's slushy, any standing water, that's going to freeze up," Powell said. "Temperatures [Thursday] likely don't make it more than another degree or two warmer than we are now. And then it's well into the 20s tonight and we don't get out of the 20s until probably Sunday. It's here to stay, whatever's on the ground is not going anywhere, and it's just going to freeze up."
Beyond the cold, the accompanying precipitation is going to create "nightmare" conditions, with everything about to get a coating of ice and roadways facing significantly hazardous conditions.
"[Friday] looks like it's going to be mostly cloudy, but mostly dry. There could be a couple passing flurries, but that's about it. The bigger problem is actually going to be Friday night and Saturday. Mostly Saturday. There's another storm coming," Powell said. "The upper levels of the atmosphere are going to warm up, so it doesn't look like it's so much of a snow event as, really, a potential ice storm. We could be looking at a lot of sleet and freezing rain during the day Saturday, with highs in the 20s. Saturday could really be a nightmare."
And it's set to just keep coming.
"Honestly, it looks like we probably have about another one to two weeks with just a parade of storms," Powell said. "Some storms could bring a mix of rain and snow, some could bring snow. That will be determined as we get a little bit closer, but it looks like probably another two weeks and then there's some signs that the pattern may start to shift toward the end of February."