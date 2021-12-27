Monday's midday snowburst in Wilmington didn't lay a lot of snow on the ground, but it was enough to record the first official measurable snow of the 2021-22 season.
The New Castle Airport officially recorded 0.1 inches of snow, which mostly landed on grassy and non-paved surfaces.
The airport had not even officially recorded flurries before Monday. The last measurable snow in Wilmington came on February 27, when 0.2 inches fell. The last system with more than an inch was the 1.3 inches on February 22.
It marks the latest first accumulating snow in Wilmington since the 2016-17 snow season, when Delaware had to wait until January 5 to enjoy 0.3 inches of powder.
According to the National Weather Service, Delaware averages 2.6 inches of snow at this point in the season, the record snowfall for December 27 is 5.4 inches set in 1990.
No additional snow is expected through at least next Monday, although there are rain chances Wednesday-Sunday with the exception of Friday.