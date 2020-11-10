"We're doing a seasonal pizza. It's something we're doing this Thanksgiving-Christmas season," said Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeffrey Gosnear. "We decided that we would try to make, basically, a turkey dinner on a pizza."
Grotto Pizza has got something new lined up this year just in time for holidays, and for those hosting lots of family and friends but sick of cooking, he said they've got an offering to let you get back to the partying.
"Instead of turkey, we're starting with roasted chicken just because of our product line that we have," he said. "We put roasted chicken, we put stuffing, turkey gravy, and then we put cheese because it is a pizza. We do a swirl over top of it, and instead of topping it with our normal sauce, we're actually doing a swirl of cranberry sauce over top of it. So it's a really good combination and it really it tastes like Thanksgiving. It's a very unique flavor."
He said their efforts this year to introduce this kind of novelty were a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has cased considerable economic stress on just about everyone, but Gosnear said they've been forced to stay fluid and, with the necessity of having to change things up on the fly, he said it allowed them to give something so unique a try.
"Normally we have a seasonal menu that is done back in September that would go for the whole fall season, but this year, because of COVID and all of the other restrictions that we've had, we've had a lot more flexibility in some menu items," he said. "So we said, let's give it a shot. Let's try it. We need something different, something unique."
Gosnear knows the combination might sound odd to some, and he knows the flavor combination might now appeal to every last person, but he believes those that really love the flavors associated with this time of year are going to love The Gobbler, too.
"We've debuted it with most of our staff at all of our 16 locations in Delaware, and we've done it, also, with our staff in Maryland," Gosnear said. "Frankly, we get mixed reviews. We have a lot of people who love it, but we have so many traditionalists that say, 'Well, this isn't like Grotto's pizza.' We say, 'Well, exactly. It's not supposed to be like Grotto Pizza. It's something different.' The ones who like the idea of having, basically, Thanksgiving dinner on pizza, they love it. They absolutely love it."
He said the traditional fan favorites aren't going anywhere, but depending on how this trial run goes, the door may be opened for additional new experiments. And with Christmas just around the corner...
"I don't know peppermint pizza, but I will tell you that it definitely opens the doors into some new unique items," he laughed. "And I do think, especially once we see how this one is received by the public, and if it's received the way we think it will [be,] then I think that you will see a lot more unique pizzas coming from us. We'll always have our traditional pizza, but we'll sprinkle in some of these new specialty pies over time."
Those interested in trying out Grotto Pizza's The Gobbler should head to GrottoPizza.com.