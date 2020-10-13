Aaliyah Gibbs went straight to the scene after learning her 21-year old son, Shakur Burrage, had been shot in Dover's Rodney Village community on Friday, October 2, 2020.
"I didn't have time to mourn, I didn't have time to cry and breakdown," said Gibbs, but what she did do was start asking questions.
"I knew the people that were out there knew a lot more than what they were willing to talk to the cops about," said Gibbs.
What Gibbs said she learned was that a fight had broken out between her son and his friends with another group of young men.
According to Gibbs, Burrage's friends had been harassed by the other group on previous occasions when Burrage wasn't around.
Gibbs said her son was fighting with someone in the front seat of a car.
"Nobody ever noticed anybody in the back seat of the car."
Gibbs said that person shot her son twice in the back and fled.
Burrage was pronounced dead at the scene.
In an exclusive interview with WDEL, Gibbs said information she gathered helped find the gun used in the shooting, she has names of those allegedly involved, and at one point she sat outside a Dover hotel where she believed suspects in the shooting were staying.
"We just want to contact the police and let them know we found the people that were involved in Shakur's murder," said Gibbs.
Delaware State Police said the case remains under investigation by their homicide unit, and they have not publicly identified any suspects.
Gibbs pursuit of her son's killers has been nearly relentless since the shooting happened.
"I can't fix this but I can get justice for him," said Gibbs. "I can make sure all that are responsible are held accountable, and that's what I want."
Anyone with information relevant to the case should contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.