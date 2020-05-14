A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder in connection to an April 2020 homicide, Wilmington Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, the teen shot a 13-year-old Jeramiah Redding in the 100 block of Ashton Place around 5:10 p.m. on April 28. Redding later died at the hospital from his injuries.
After recovering the handgun during the investigation and identifying the 15-year-old as the suspect in the shooting, the juvenile was arrested on Wednesday, May 13.
He was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, tampering with physical evidence, and providing a false statement to law enforcement, and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $57,000 cash-only bond.
A 14-year-old was additionally charged with providing a false statement to law enforcement. He was released on $500 unsecured bond.