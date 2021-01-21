A 17-year-old juvenile was charged in connection to an early January shooting in Dover that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital, city authorities said Thursday.
According to Dover Police, the suspect shot the victim at a home in the unit block of Stevenson Drive in the Manchester Square neighborhood around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to the torso.
The suspect was identified by investigators and arrested January 21. He was committed to the Stevenson House in lieu of $61,000 secured bond on unspecified charges.