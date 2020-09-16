A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with attempted murder for putting a gun to a female victim's head and pulling the trigger, only to have the shot miss because another family member knocked the gun away, Dover Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, Alexander Singletary was involved in a domestic incident in a Mapleton Square Apartment in the 100 block of Willis Road around 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
During the incident, Singletary pulled out a 9mm handgun and places it to the victim's head, but another family member struck Singletary's arm, causing the shot he fired to miss, police said.
Singletary fired three additional rounds in the apartment without injuring anyone before fleeing the scene.
He turned himself in on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited-juvenile, second-degree assault, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, four counts first-degree reckless endangering, two counts aggravated menacing, and criminal mischief. Singletary was committed to a juvenile detention center in lieu of $205,050 cash bond.