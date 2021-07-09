A 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with felony assault for shooting a woman who started an argument with him inside an Ogletown convenience store the week prior, Delaware State Police said Friday.
Authorities said the teen retrieved a gun from a vehicle parked in the fire lane and shot a 19-year-old woman after she started an argument with him and another male inside the Cigarette Outlet at 13 Salem Village Square around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to a lower extremity.
On July 6, police said they located the suspect and took him into custody on charges of second-degree felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited-juvenile, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and criminal mischief. He was committed to the New Castle County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 cash bond.