A 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a 14-year-old boy in Wilmington's East Side on Monday afternoon.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was located in the 700 block of Lombard Street, near the Bancroft School, around 2:10 p.m. on December 6, 2021. Police said the victim was found with a puncture wound and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
The juvenile suspect was immediately located and found in possession of a pair of knives, according to authorities. He was charged with first-degree assault, two counts possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and two counts carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was released on $3,200 unsecured bond.