A 16-year-old juvenile wanted in connection to a New York murder was arrested in Dover Wednesday.
According to authorities, the teen was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force around 4 p.m. on August 4, 2021, in the Village of Westover neighborhood's 300 block of Northdown Drive.
He was wanted by Westchester County Police on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a firearm.
The suspect will be held at the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center pending extradition back to New York.