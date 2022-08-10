Casho Mill Road Bridge

clanker balls fly into the air after getting hit by the flybridge on a boat being hauled on a trailer

 Delaware Department of Transportation

Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck.

In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.

The flybridge smacks the clanker balls sending them spinning in the air and wrapping around their mounting pole and an attached sign.

In the lower right corner of the video a sign reads: Stop Now or Kaboom.

There's no word on whether the boat sustained any damage from the clanker balls, but if so, it was most likely less than damage than if it had hit the stone bridge itself.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.