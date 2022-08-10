Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck.
In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation Facebook page, the pick up can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
The flybridge smacks the clanker balls sending them spinning in the air and wrapping around their mounting pole and an attached sign.
In the lower right corner of the video a sign reads: Stop Now or Kaboom.
There's no word on if the boat sustained any damage from the clanker balls, but if so, it was most likely less than if it had hit the stone bridge itself.