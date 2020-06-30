The COVID-19 epidemic has prevented tours or public sailings this summer, but the staff of the Kalmar Nyckel is planning a fun July of activities on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Delaware's Tall Ship will dock near the Delaware's Children's Museum for activities from 12-4 p.m. each Saturday in July.
Captain Lauren Morgens told WDEL's Del-AWARE that while kids can't go onto the ship because 6-foot social distancing isn't possible, they have been brainstorming alternate activities.
"They can come up and grab one of these scavenger hunts of their own and it will include the ship but also the whole riverwalk, as well. It's something fun to do outside, that doesn't put you in a crowd, that doesn't put you in a situation that people may not be comfortable with, and doesn't put the crew at risk."
Morgens said a crew has remained active with the ship, even without the tours, creating its own issues.
"I even have people who live on-board the ship, that is their home at this time. That idea that even I would come and walk through their bedroom when I come to work, suddenly becomes unacceptable. I wouldn't want someone randomly walking through my bedroom during the day, especially right now."
The Kalmar Nyckel mixes old and new, with Morgens saying while all of the ropes are authentic with no motors to help out, that crew isn't totally living the life of the 1630s.
"They have sinks, toilets, a coffee not, and a nice galley with a nice stove and oven, but they don't have air conditioning, that would be one feature..."
The 5-10 minute presentations will take multiple times each hour, and the Kalmar Nyckel crew is still hopeful there could be sails in the fall, depending on the spread of COVID-19.