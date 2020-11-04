Kanye West will not be receiving Delaware's three electoral votes, but the rapper and producer did attract quite a few votes for President during Delaware's General Election on Tuesday.
Based on unofficial data from the State of Delaware, West received 159 write-in votes, the most of any listed candidate.
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020
Delaware had 1,408 ballots choose the write-in option for President, with 992 of those names undetermined as of Wednesday evening.
According to CNN, West did not file, or was denied access, in 34 states and Washington, DC. He was a declared write-in candidate on Delaware's ballot.
The Associated Press reported that West received at least 1,000 votes in each of the 12 states he was on the ballot as a candidate, including over 6,000 in Colorado.
West tweeted from outside his ballot box.
“God is so good . . . Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote in the tweet.
The Delaware candidate with the most write-in votes was Patricia Drago in Sussex County Council District 3, who collected 10,402 votes. That still wasn't enough to overcome the 16,547 supporters for Mark Schaeffer.