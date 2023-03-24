The current President of New Castle County has announced her plans to run for New Castle County Executive in 2024.
Karen Hartley-Nagle is serving her second four-year term as President of Council, and believes it would be a natural progression for her to move into the county executive role.
"I have learned what I want to see in the county, that we're not doing, that I know we can do," said Hartley-Nagle. "At the heart of my vision for New Castle County is people-centered governing, with excellence in constituent service, and I do that every day."
Hartley-Nagle reserved any specific plans as "surprises" for the campaign, but said she'd like to incorporate best practices that she's learned from her involvement in the National Association of Counties, in addition to her own creative ideas and vision.
In remarks she delivered at her campaign kick-off on March 20, 2023, Hartley-Nagle spoke of a focus on core services such as public safety, parks and recreation, libraries, land use, and infrastructure.
"These services are essential to achieving my goal of making New Castle County the best county in the country," said Hartley-Nagle.
Current county executive Matt Meyer can no longer run for the office due to term limits.
Marcus Henry announced his plans to run for the county executive seat in April, 2022.
"We are living in challenging times, and we need someone who knows how to navigate these difficult waters," said Hartley-Nagle. "I think, well, I know, that I am the best one to do that because of the experience that I have, and I know that experience matters," she said.