A woman, who reportedly spent the night in the marsh and water along the Delaware River in New Castle following a kayaking accident, is safe.
New Castle City Police said the kayaker set out from Battery Park around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
On her return trip police said the kayak flipped over, tossed the victim in the water, and then drifted away.
The woman, who was wearing a lifejacket, then swam against the current in an effort to get to shore.
She made it to a marshy area according to police, but was too tired to move further.
A water rescue effort was launched around midnight led by Good Will Fire Company after the woman failed to return home.
New Castle police said in addition to fire company marine units, the search included the Wilmington Police Drone Unit, DNREC Fish and Wildlife, and the United States Coast Guard.
That search was called off around 3 a.m. due to severe incoming storms.
Officials said the woman apparently survived the night on the water's edge, and was able to make it shore in the morning and contact someone for help.
An ambulance responded to the New Castle police station and took her to the hospital to get checked out.
Police said she was in good spirits despite the ordeal.