Those who utilize and enjoy a beloved community garden in a section of Wilmington made up of a fuzzy intersection of neighborhood boundaries and representative districts are coming together to try and protect and save it as the city administration eyes the former reservoir for redevelopment.
The Rodney Street Reservoir is a popular community garden, where people have purchased lots and there's a waiting list to be added as a gardener. For years, the high spot near St. Francis Hospital and PAdua Academy had a Civil Air Patrol watchtower, and an emergency communications tower was installed after 9/11. But the reservoir itself has been abandoned, and the city is asking the state for $1.7 million to demolish the property.
"[Mayor Mike Purzycki] believes the vision is to have residential development here," said community activist Kevin Melloy. "We're next to the most densely populated section of Delaware. Like, it's 15 times more densely populated in this census tract adjacent to us than anywhere in Delaware. So we don't need housing...and this point, in particular, is a public space, and historically in the city it's been as a public space. It's publicly owned. Therefore, it should be for the public. It should not be something that's converted to be residences, because it would take away from the social fabric of the community."
Melloy is rallying those around the space, made up of Wilmington's Little Italy, Cool Springs, and Tilton Park neighborhoods, to try and persuade the mayor from pursuing redevelopment into housing.
The mayor, for his part, issued a statement saying plans to demolish the space have been in the plans for years, but there's no imminent, tangible plan to develop the area, and that the city will work with city council and neighbors to develop a plan that's "sensible and sensitive" to those around it.
If that plan includes houses, though, 74-year-old Joe Cofrancesco, whose been a resident of the area since 1962, said that'd be a disappointment.
"That's a 'no' from me," Cofrancesco said. "The neighborhood has plenty of good homes; the neighborhood's saturated with people. Okay? There's no benefit to the neighborhood by building houses up there. The neighborhood does not benefit from building anything up there. The neighborhood benefits if you keep it green."
NBC10's Tim Furlong contributed to this report