New Castle County police want to help you avoid auto theft with a wheel lock giveaway.
There's been an increase in stolen 2011-2021 Hyundai or Kia, thanks to a new social media trend.
Thieves are using USB cables to bypass the ignition.
The giveaway will be at the Paul J. Sweeny Public Safety Building on May 15 at 4-6 p.m. for those that own these specific vehicles and have proof of vehicle registration; first come, first serve.
Police advise the public to not leave your car running unattended, park in well lit areas with surveillance, and to use other similar safety precautions.
If your vehicle is stolen, call police and give them your license plate number, what kind of car you have and your Vehicle identification number.