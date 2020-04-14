The Kennett Square Mushroom Festival has become the latest local major event to get canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's 35th event was slated to take place on September 12-13 in the downtown region of the "Mushroom Capital of the World."
It takes up about a mile of space, bringing in an estimated 100,000 visitors.
Festival Coordinator Kathi Lafferty wrote in a statement that the economy also played into their decision.
“The mushroom industry has been hurt significantly, so it was very difficult for us to ask for sponsor money from our friends in the industry. We’ve also found out that the typical events that our vendors participate in have also been cancelled, so although it was difficult, we came to the decision out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s health and safety — to just come back even stronger next year.”
They still plan to disperse $25,000 in grants from their 2019 festival to local groups helping support the pandemic.
The festival is also considering a Soup and Wine event in the fall, and helping with the traditional New Year's Eve Mushroom Drop on December 31.