Cell phone users in Kent and Sussex County can again use 911 following a multiple-hour disruption in service Monday evening, according to Delaware State Police.
Delaware State Police reported the outage just before 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020. Cell phone users were forced to either text 911 or call a local dispatch number to get 911 service.
The numbers they provided as backups were:
- Kent County 911 Administration: (302)-734-6050
- Dover PD Administration: (302)-736-7111
- Sussex County 911 Administration: (302)-855-2970
- Rehoboth Beach: (302)-227-2577
There was a similar outage recently that lasted about two hours throughout Delaware and surrounding states.