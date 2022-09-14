A couple in Kent County is accused in a disturbing case of child abuse.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that 45-year-old Mary Vinson and 36-year-old Charles Vinson face 646 charges combined, including more than 80 felonies.
An indictment alleges that they assaulted their two children, made them stand for long periods of time, withheld food and force-fed them over a period of 20 months.
The children had to be hospitalized several times because of the abuse, which investigators say was captured on video by cameras that their parents placed in their room
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said "these are the cases that keep us up at night."
The Vinsons' children have been placed into the custody of the Division of Family Services.
The Delaware Department of Justice listed these charges in the case:
Charles Vinson:
- 6 counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
- 12 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
- 2 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 2 counts of Conspiracy 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
- 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony
- 3 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor
- 3 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 2 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony
Mary Vinson:
- 7 counts of Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
- 12 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- 2 counts of Conspiracy 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
- 6 counts of Menacing, an Unclassified Misdemeanor
- 71 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
- 225 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 3 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, a Class E Felony
- 11 counts of Attempted Child Abuse 1st Degree, a Class B Felony
- 7 counts of Strangulation, a Class E Felony
- 1 count of Attempted Strangulation, a Class E Felony
- 244 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor
- 2 counts of Act of Intimidation, a Class D Felony
- 3 counts of False Statement, a Class G Felony