An apparent hacking incident is impacting Kent County government.
At about 7:00 Saturday morning, Kent County was targeted by a network intrusion. The investigation is ongoing and involves law enforcement, and that's why the county is releasing only limited information. Information technology specialists with Kent County, the State of Delaware and local governments have responded.
Officials said critical services such as 9-1-1 dispatch have not been disrupted, and they are confident sensitive information is secure. But internet-based services, including some telephone numbers, are temporarily off-line, and the Kent County government website has been replaced with a temporary webpage as networks and systems are "disinfected, and restored."