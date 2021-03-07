A 13-year-old student at Camden-Wyoming's Postlethwait Middle School, who's an "old hand" at these types of things beat out 22 competitors to win this year's Delaware State Spelling Bee.
"I first won the school spelling bee in fifth grade, and then I won it consecutively--sixth grade, seventh grade and eighth grade, and in sixth grade I placed third in the State Spelling Bee, in seventh grade I placed second, and then this year, I placed first," said Sage Sawhney.
But even for a veteran competitor like eighth grader Sage Sawhney, memorizing a list of 4,000 words and having to be ready to tackle random words from a dictionary's no day at the beach.
"It's nerve-wracking," said Sage.
The word Sage won with, "ogival," basically means "bullet-shaped," and spelling it successfully got Sage a US Mint proof set, online versions of Webster's Dictionary and the Encyclopedia Britannica, and a scholarship to Saint Mark's as well as advancement to the National Spelling Bee.
Sage's mom Shalini couldn't be prouder of her son, but said that last word had her stumped.
"When they said the word, I'm like, 'Oh, OK, we're done now," she laughed. "'He's not gonna know it,' but he knew it."