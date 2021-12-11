Work is being planned for early next year on several Delaware Bay beaches in Kent County.
DNREC says beach nourishment projects will begin next month in the Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers, South Bowers, and Slaughter Beach communities .
Officials say those areas have been most impacted by coastal storms and are considered to be vulnerable.
The projects will add sand to the shoreline to offset the effects of erosion. In most cases, the sand will be brought in by truck from an inland source.
The projects must be done by April 15th on most beaches to avoid adverse impacts to fish and wildlife. Further work may be done in the fall/winter of 2022.
DNREC does expect the cost of the sand to be higher than previous years, as availability is limited due to high demands from the construction industry.